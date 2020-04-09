North Branch Midsummer Days canceled

The longest-running event for North Branch has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through an email from the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce, the North Branch American Legion Post 85 announced the cancellation of the annual Midsummer Days, which was scheduled to take place June 17-21. Popular events for this nearly century-old tradition include a carnival in Central Park, water fights put on by the North Branch Fire Department, plus the parade on the Sunday as the grand finale.
“After much thought and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our annual Midsummer Days celebration for 2020,” the message read. “We believe this is the responsible action to take to keep our community safe. We will continue to plan for the 95th Midsummer Days Celebration in 2021.”
