North Branch names new superintendent

After two rounds of 45-minute interviews, the North Branch School Board found themselves with a virtual coin-flip in deciding who would take over as the district’s new superintendent. The two finalists - Sara Paul of Maplewood and the White Bear Lake School District, and Christina Bemboom of Ham Lake and the Eden Prairie School District - who were interviewed a second time during a special meeting on Thursday, April 9, were so close in comparison that each board member began their final assessment with “I would be happy with either one of them.”
“You have a real horse-race here,” said Bruce Miles of Big River Group, the consulting firm the district hired to help with the search. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen two finalists so even before.”
Ultimately, the “coin flip” came up in favor of Sara Paul, who the board unanimously approved offering the position to.
Paul is currently the Assistant Superintendent at White Bear Lake Area Schools and previously served as Associate Superintendent at Minneapolis Public Schools. The board was impressed with Paul’s innovative methods of raising funds for districts, including applying for various grants and her work with the State Legislature. They were also impressed with her emphasis on working with both trade schools and traditional post-secondary schools to enhance students’ learning experience. During her interview, she also gave examples of unique ways she has implemented in connecting with the general public.
“Both candidates were exceptional and the school board was faced with a tough decision,” said School Board Chair Kirby Ekstrom. “Ultimately, the school board was very impressed with Sara Paul’s responses and experience around issues that most affect North Branch Area Public Schools. We are very excited to welcome Sara and look forward to working with her on behalf of our students, families, and community.”
The board said they really appreciated the fact that Paul was very familiar with North Branch even before applying for the position. During her interviews, Paul mentioned taking note of North Branch’s involvement in the state volleyball tournament, along with their successes with “Benchmark Literacy” and in obtaining a grant from the Department of Labor and Industry.
The school board will now enter contract negotiations with Paul, and it is expected she will begin serving as NBAPS Superintendent of Schools on July 1, 2020.
