Bradford, MN (55008)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.