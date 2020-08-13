For a long time now, one of the biggest pet projects for the North Branch council and staff has been trying to bring high-speed internet to the entire area, something that is desperately needed even near downtown North Branch. To that extent, back in February, the council approved a resolution in support of Telecommuting Opportunities and Telecommuter Forward Certification, which is a bill passed by the State Legislature in 2019. North Branch was one of only 23 cities, counties, or townships to formally get on board with the initiative. Chisago County was also one of these 23 communities.
While there has so far been minimal advancement in the area with high-speed internet - even despite the increased emphasis in the need due to more people working from home and distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was recently honored by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for being a “Telecommuter Forward Community.”
To commemorate this honor, Governor Walz held a press conference at City Hall last Friday, Aug. 7.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear how important it is for the state to support telecommuting capabilities, and this initiative will help ensure options for remote work expand in our state,” Walz said. “The city of North Branch has made that a case of high-quality living, the ability to live here and still be able to participate in the economy the way you choose to.
“This is very visionary,” he continued. “It was visionary before COVID-19, it is absolutely critical now.”
“As Minnesotans have balanced work, school and life from their kitchen tables, the need for telecommuter-friendly cities is more apparent than ever,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, who was also in attendance. “I am so incredibly grateful to the 23 communities for stepping up and committing to support telecommuters all across our state and region.”
“We, as a community, want broadband in every single household,” said North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson. “They all deserve to have broadband. North Branch has got a plan for our community and we are ready and willing to be the leaders in the state of Minnesota.”
“As the city went through its rebranding process about a year ago, we really identified the city of North Branch as the place to work, live and play,” said City Administrator Renae Fry, who was designated as the single point of contact for coordinating telecommuting opportunities within North Branch - a mandatory component of becoming a Telecommuting Forward community. “My city council, my mayor, my staff have been committed to making sure that individuals who choose to work from home have the resources to do so.”
“As of today, North Branch and 22 other Telecommuting Forward communities across Minnesota will be able to promote their opportunities in partnership with broadband providers, economic development professionals and the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development,” read Walz from a proclamation naming Aug. 7 as “Telecommuter Forward Day” in Minnesota.
