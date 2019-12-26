North Branch robotics earns highest score

Nearly 500 robotics team members on 56 teams showed up in North Branch on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-16, to compete for a berth in the State Championship. Both North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti teams participated.
On Saturday, North Branch Team 7288 finished the qualifying rounds with a 3-2 record and advanced to the elimination rounds where they lost in the semifinals.
Both Cambridge-Isanti Teams 10462 and 10218 finished with a 1-4 record and did not advance out of the qualifying rounds.
On Sunday, North Branch Teams 8636 and 8637 competed.
Team 8636 finished in second place during the qualifying rounds and was an alliance captain and managed to score 110 points in one of their matches, which is the highest score scored in the state this year. They lost in the semifinals and did not advance.
Team 8637 finished the qualifying rounds with a 2-3 record and did not advance.
