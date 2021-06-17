As the 2020-2021 school year winds down, the North Branch Area Schools has had an opportunity to take a step back and look at how they fared over the past year, plus examine how any residual COVID affects will impact next school year. In doing so, Superintendent Sara Paul said they have looked at this past year in terms of how everything that has happened lines up with the district’s core goals.
The top goal, according to Paul, is to “prepare all learners for success in school and in life.”
“One of the things we really valued was flexibility and choice for our families,” Paul said. “We wanted to make sure that whatever was on families’ minds during this very strange year of a pandemic, and all the unknowns ahead, that they knew they had two quality choices: being in school or being in a distance learning academy format. And we’ve really done a great job on delivering on those two.
“Safety has been a priority from the beginning,” she continued. “We decided on that goal together that the health and wellness of our students and staff was going to be of high priority for what we did this year.”
With all of the unknowns, Paul said one of the top priorities was mutual commitments for procedures and protocols, so that everyone could work together to follow those procedures.
“That was very evident in a lot of the work that happened here. People stepping up and working across different groups in order to make sure that what we had established was protocols was happening.
“What has become very apparent that what we did here to provide predictability with a daily schedule and instructional model really set us apart,” she said. “Families did not have to worry on a Friday if they were going to have school on a Monday. Those sort of things meant a lot to our families.”
Data driven
Another area where Paul said North Branch differed from other areas was the emphasis of keeping track of data and using that to decide how they should proceed.
Paul said that through this data, it became apparent that the system they had implemented was effective in minimizing the spread of COVID.
“One of the things we did right away was follow the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health to a ‘t.’ Because we had no data. We ended up realizing that we were one of the few school districts that really had less disruptions of having to shift to remote learning, and through all that we continued to collect data. So when the governor started to announce changes regarding the state’s return to normalcy, we took a close look at that data.”
Paul said one of the primary areas of focus was the quarantining of students, which forced them to miss out on so much of their school experiences. She said through following the protocols, North Branch had 993 students who were identified as “close contacts,” resulting in thousands of missed school days. However, of those students, less than one percent actually wound up testing positive.
“We used that data, and the COVID Response Team recommended to not do quarantining of students through the end of the year,” she said. “We would follow the same close contact protocols, make notifications, make sure the families knew to screen and monitor and follow all those protocols, but we did not exclude them from school.”
The end result was from May 31 to June 6, the district only had four confirmed cases among students and two among staff. There were 15 close contacts, most of which were related to busing.
“Those 15 kids did not have to miss out on the last days of school,” she said. “15 may not seem like a big number, but it is really important when you are one of those 15.”
