North Branch Schools provide plan for feeding kids during closure

On Monday, March 16, North Branch Schools posted an update to their plans during the statewide school closing period, including how students can receive meals. According to the district’s website, beginning March 18, NBAPS will have “grab and go” bag meals available for all students under the age of 18 at five different satellite locations Monday through Friday between 3-4 p.m.
The five locations are:
1. Sunrise Estates Mobile Home Park in Stacy
2. Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch
3. An empty parking lot in Harris located at 439th Street and Forest Blvd, next to Country Charm Store
4. Carl Almquist Lions Park in Almelund
5. Coventry Drive and Hillshire Ave in Casselberry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.