The Board of Education for North Branch Area Public Schools is accepting applications to fill the vacancy created by Kirby Ekstrom’s resignation. The appointed individual will serve until January, 2022.
Applications are due back in the district office by Feb. 10, 2021. Interviews will be conducted on Feb. 11, 2021, with the appointment made at the Regular School Board meeting that same day. The selected individual will be sworn in immediately.
Anyone interested in serving on the school board can call Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 for more information and an application.
