North Branch Summer Music Series returns

Thanks to the lifting of COVID regulations, North Branch’s annual Summer Concert Series is primed to return in full force, featuring a few familiar acts, a couple new ones, plus the return of the pre-concert book reading and portable splash pad.
The series actually gets off to an early start with a concert by Bluegrass group Monroe Crossing on Tuesday, June 8. According to North Branch GIS Planning Specialist Nate Sondrol, this concert is a holdover from last year when their original concert date was canceled. Because of this, Sondrol explained this one concert can’t be advertised along with the rest of the concerts due to grant funding restrictions. However, he emphasized it will feature the same “extras” as this year’s concerts.
The 2021 series will officially begin on June 22 with a return performance by The Dweebs, who performed last year as well. June 29 brings the Chicago tribute band Transit Authority. After a one-week break for the Fourth of July, Alternate Rock band Sweethearts Dinner Band returns to Central Park on July 13. One week later, on July 20, the popular rock and roll band The Whitesidewalls is set to perform. Classic Country artists Next Door Down will be performing on July 27.
The series concludes on Aug 3 with the return of “Night 2 Unite,” which is part of the “National Night Out” observance across the state and country. This event typically features kids activities, free food and other items, educational opportunities, plus much more.
All the concerts will be held in North Branch Central Park, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held in the North Branch High School Auditorium. Story time is scheduled for 6:45, with the concerts beginning at 7 p.m. While most of the COVID regulations have or will be lifted, practicing social distancing and following any remaining COVID guidelines are still encouraged.
The concert series is made possible by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council. They are cosponsored by the City of North Branch and North Branch Area Public Schools.
