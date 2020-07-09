Recently the local non-profit organization, Kids for Saving Earth (KSE), was notified that they were successful in their pollinator habitat and education grant proposal seeking $25,000. The grant proposal was co-written by the North Branch Monarch Strategy Team and KSE. The funds will be used to fulfill the three-tiered request.
One tier will convert the remaining 2.5 acres of lawn at the North Branch Area Library to native grasses and forbs for pollinator habitat. The planting, done by Minnesota Native Landscapes, is scheduled for this coming fall. They will also manage the transition for the following two summers.
In the fall of 2018, approximately 10,000 square feet of library lawn was transformed from lawn to pollinator habitat. Though this area might have a shaggy and weedy look it requires three growing seasons for these native species to become established. The result will be a collage of native colorful flowers and grasses. It will also serve as a historical snapshot of how the North Branch area looked prior to European settlement.
The converted lawn will become essential habitat for pollinating insects that provide free ecological services in pollinating one third of all the fruit and vegetables we eat.
Another benefit will be a tax savings to North Branch residents as there will be no need to mow, fertilize, water and other labor required to care for more than 2.5 acres of lawn.
The second component will be a large custom-made metal sculpture of a monarch butterfly placed at the library in the newly created habitat. Crysten Nesseth, a sculptoress from Barron, Wisconsin, will create the sculpture. It will be constructed of recycled steel and placed on a large limestone base.
Most of the remaining funding will be used to host pollinator education workshops for North Branch residents and local school and home school educators. Some of the money will allow workshop attendees to pick up native seed and plants to create their own Official North Branch Monarch Garden.
Previously, the North Branch Rotary Club provided funding for the acquisition of 50 small steel signs to be given to residents that create a monarch friendly garden of at least 100 square feet (10 ft. by 10 ft.).
