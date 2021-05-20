North Branch to co-op with St. Francis in boys hockey

Just over three years after their first-ever section championship and state tournament appearance, the North Branch boys hockey program finds itself needing a little help, in the form of co-oping with St. Francis in order to field both a varsity and junior varsity squad. The official announcement of the merger was made during the North Branch School Board meeting on May 13, under the condition it is approved by the Minnesota State High School League.
According to Activities Director Andrea Schmidt, this move was necessary due to declining numbers at both schools.
“We unfortunately find ourselves in the situation you never want to be in, which is that we have really low numbers in our boys hockey program,” Schmidt told the board. “Unfortunately that looks to be the future for the next couple years.”
Schmidt explained that both schools only had enough players to competitively field a varsity team, with more players graduating in the next couple years than are coming up through the youth program.
Schmidt said the co-op with St. Francis is a good fit considering the two youth programs already are combined for the older youth teams. Additionally, North Branch has been in a co-op with St. Francis for high school girls hockey for several years now, with Cambridge-Isanti also being added to that co-op this past season.
“For safety and appropriateness of level of play, we want to be able to provide a full varsity and JV program at both schools,” she said.
Schmidt said based on MSHSL rules, for any completely new co-ops, the school with the larger student enrollment will serve as the host school of the co-op. She added that this also makes the most sense considering North Branch still doesn’t have their own home ice, having practiced and played at Chisago Lakes, where St. Francis has their own home ice, located in East Bethel.
“In conversations and agreements, we want this to be a 50/50 relationship,” she added.
To that extent, the team will be named the Northern Edge Stars. Schmidt explained that is already the name for the combined youth teams, so they felt it was important to also adopt that moniker.
“One of my fears was that our identity would be completely lost,” she said. “We weren’t North Branch, we weren’t St. Francis, but again, we want these young kids to see themselves in our team, so we are hoping to go with Northern Edge. These kids can see themselves in these grown boys playing at the high school level, and saying that ‘we are wearing the same colors as them.’ It might not be North Branch colors, but it is still ‘our colors.’”
Additionally, Schmidt said Jacob Mars, who was the Vikings’ head coach last season, has offered to coach this new team.
“I felt that was really important that we have at least part of our coaching staff. While we are not the host, while we don’t have the home ice, this will really help bridge that gap between feeling like we are part of their program and actually being a program of one,” she said.
Schmidt said St. Francis, the other Mississippi 8 Conference schools, plus the region schools have all approved of this co-op. The only hurdle left to be overcome is MSHSL approval. Assuming that, the co-op will have to be in place for a minimum of two years, but after that time the two schools can take a look at it each year to see if they want to continue or break apart.
