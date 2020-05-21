With the resignation of Darryl Goebel from the North Branch Area School Board, an opening has been created that the board will fill during their June 11 meeting. During the May 14 school board meeting, the remaining members of the board approved the posting and process for filling Goebel’s seat.
Unlike two years ago, when the board went multiple months with first one and later on two empty seats until they were filled during the 2018 general and special election, this year the board is being required to fill the vacant seat, even though Goebel’s seat was one of the two seats that will be up for election in November.
According to the district, the state laws were changed following the 2018 election so that the board can’t simply keep the seat open until the elections. Whoever is appointed to fill the seat will have to then file to run for election if they wish to serve a full four-year term. The filing period for the North Branch School Board elections will be in August.
Anyone interested in being considered to fill Goebel’s seat can contact Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 for more information and an application. Applications will be due back in the district office by June 10. The board will interview all eligible applicants at their June 11 meeting, and the board will make their appointment that same day.
