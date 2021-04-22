North Branch to purchase new street sweeper

The general topic of Wastewater Utility Fees continues to be part of the discussion of City of North Branch Council and staff, but this time it was as an example of what the money is being used for. During the April 13 city council meeting, the council unanimously approved allowing staff to seek out and purchase a new street sweeper to replace 20-year-old unit the city currently uses.
According to Public Works Director Shawn Williams, the department uses a sweeper daily for about three months during the spring when tree buds begin falling. They will reduce the schedule to about three days a week during the summer, but return to daily in the fall when the leaves start falling from trees. The sweeper is also used as needs arise, such as if a storm causes a deposit of sand in a certain area of the city, like in the case of last summer when a truck accidentally dumped its gravel load onto Highway 95.
The city is broken up into quadrants, with each quadrant receiving regular, scheduled cleaning. Whatever is collected is sorted out with the help of a MnDOT screener, with the garbage going to the landfill and any natural sediment being used for fill material.
Williams said purchasing a new sweeper, which is estimated to cost $300,000 for a unit that would most likely last 20 years, is less expensive than contracting out for someone else to do the work.
“We’ve been down that road in the past,” Willaims told the council. “At $15,000 a year (which is $300,000 divided by 20 years) and $200 an hour (the approximate hourly rate for a contractor), you’re only going to get about 75 hours. We’ve already been out for four weeks solid, which is 160 hours, so we’re not going to get the time out of it.”
Williams added there isn’t much of a market for used street sweepers due to the extreme wear and tear the units go through. In fact, nobody he contacted would even take the city’s current unit in as a trade-in. He also said continuing to repair the current unit isn’t cost-effective either.
Council Member Patrick Meacham asked Willaims “you said the old sweeper won’t be accepted as trade-in, do you anticipate using it until it completely bites the dust, no pun intended?”
Williams said they would continue to make routine maintenance and repairs on it and continue to use it as a secondary unit for as long as possible.
Williams said there is a possibility of the city receiving grant money to help pay for the new street sweeper. Otherwise, Finance Director Joseph Starks said the money has been budgeted to come from a 10-year certificate that will be paid from the Stormwater Utility Fund Budget. Starks said the timing is good for this purchase since interest rates are at an all-time low.
