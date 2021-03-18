North Branch Water & Light recently purchased three electric vehicle charging stations. Located at 38830 Forest Boulevard, in the parking lot next to Sunrise Prairie Trail, the stations are available for the general public to utilize 24 hours a day. The fee for the two “Level 2” stations is $3 per hour. The charge for the DC fast charger (right photo) is $5 for the connection and 30 cents per minute.
North Branch Water & Light installs electric vehicle charging stations
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Submit Your News
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.