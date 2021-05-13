A North Branch woman died in the waters of Rock Creek after a single-vehicle crash on the morning of May 5.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, May 5 at 6:38 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a motor vehicle accident south of Highway 70 near 560th Street and Government Road in Rock Creek.
The caller reported that there was a vehicle off the roadway and in the water.
Pine County deputies along with Pine City firefighters and Essentia first responders were dispatched to the scene.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was found to be deceased when first responders got to the car in the water.
Investigators believe the car was traveling west on 560th Street when it left the roadway and landed in the water of Rock Creek.
The deceased woman, later identified as Gabrielle Lance, 28 of North Branch, was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for autopsy. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with an accident reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
