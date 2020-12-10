Officer receives minor injuries from alleged DWI crash

A Chisago County Sheriff’s Deputy walked away with only minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
According to a press release from The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Kyle Puelston was working on a “Towards Zero Deaths” traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 4 when at approximately 10:30 p.m. his squad was struck from behind by a truck at the intersection of St. Croix Trail and Hemmingway Ave. in North Branch. Sgt. Puelston was subsequently taken to a local medical center, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck was identified as Jessica Anne Kepner, who was taken into custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.