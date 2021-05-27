Every year the City of Cambridge offers free concerts in the Park where the community is invited to attend, bring along a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a variety of different forms of entertainment from comedy to rock music to polka music and everything in between. Food trucks are also available for the community’s convenience. This summer, the concerts not only take place at the City Park, but a couple of them are presented in downtown Cambridge.
The Summer Concerts resume again this summer on Thursday, June 3, at the Cambridge City Park with “Ole and Friends” entertaining from 6:30 to 8:00. The show consists of the humor of Ole (Bruce Danielson) and Lena (Ann Berg), their pal Einar Peterson (Frank Wells), and the beautiful voice of Jenni Thyng, a Braham native who now lives in North Branch. The sound will be in the very capable hands of Alan Thyng, Jenni’s husband.
Ole, Lena, and Einar appeared together in the Cambridge-Isanti District 911 Variety Show for nearly 20 straight years doing their comedy and raising money for scholarships given to future educators. Through this year, the “Kaleidoscope Revue” Scholarships have given out nearly $130,000 in funds and it continues to give out $6000 per year due to the profits of the show and the contribution of the Teacher’s Union. The three of them have not performed together in public since 2007, which makes this especially meaningful.
Einar Peterson was a regular on the Kaleidoscope Revue (Formerly called the “2.92 Revue” and the “3.93 Revue”) regaling the audience with his Norwegian stories and his song parodies. Some of his most popular renditions were “I Milk the Cows” to the tune of Barry Manilow’s “I Write the Songs” and his original hits such as “Send in the Cows” and “Bess, the Pegged Leg Holstein” to the tune of “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” This show will be a rare treat for the audience to hear his tunes again.
Ole, Lena, and Jenni Thyng performed three years ago in the Park and were asked to return this year. Ole and Lena will reflect on the humorous effects of the recent pandemic, the humor involved in being grandparents, and just their Scandinavian humor in general. Jenni returns to share her beautiful voice with the community after we have all been isolated and deprived of concerts and theatre for nearly a year and a half. She is anxious to return to entertain.
Other concerts at Cambridge City Park this summer include the Chmielewski Funtime Band (June 10) with polka music, High 48s (June 24) with Bluegrass, the Devon Worley Band (July 8) with Country Rock, and Jonah and the Whales (July 29) with Rock, Techno, and Pop Music.
In addition to these, there are two concerts in downtown Cambridge: Lolo’s Ghost (June 17) and the ever popular Rockin’ Hollywoods (July 15). These will take place on Main Street and 2nd Avenue SE starting at 6:30 p.m.
Food trucks will be available at the City Park Concerts beginning at 6 p.m. on the nights of the concerts. They vary from the Cambridge Bar and Grill (June 3 and July 29) to the Teppanyaki Grill (June 10), Sumo Egg Rolls (June 24), and the Big Red Wagon (July 8). Plus, Parlor Ice Cream will also be available at all of these Park Concerts.
After a difficult year where theatre and concerts have been canceled or only live streamed, these concerts in the park give the community a way to enjoy live entertainment safely and conveniently close to home.
Kids events, art in the park also back
Besides the concerts, the City of Cambridge is also sponsoring kids events on Tuesdays throughout the summer.
The comedy team of A Touch of Magic returns for a second straight year on June 15, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. June 22 features two rock painting sessions, one taking place from 10 - 11:30 a.m. and another from 6:30 - 8 p.m. June 29 features a lesson on creating a flower topiary from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
The popular obstacle course and pop-up splash pad has two sessions this year, also at 10 - 11:30 a.m. and again 6:30 - 8 p.m. on July 13.
Circus Science Spectacular will be making an appearance again this year on July 20 from 10 - 11 a.m. The kids series concludes with magician Alan Smola will perform at 6:30 p.m. on July 27.
The Art in the Park classes will be held each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. starting on July 21 and running until August 18. Each week features a different lesson on such things as clay, watercolor, or acrylic. There is either a $25 or $30 fee for these classes and a limit of 20 people per class.
Events may be moved to the Cambridge Library or Cambridge-Isanti High School Performing Arts Center in case of inclement weather.
