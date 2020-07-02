Since the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily ended our ability to provide live advance care planning (ACP) classes, Allina Health is now offering virtual online classes. Twelve classes have been scheduled in July. The focus of the online class is the same as the in-person class — to explain how to fill out a health care directive and explain how to get it to the appropriate people and into your electronic health record.
A health care directive provides written information to others about your health care goals, preferences and wishes in case illness or injury prevents you from telling them yourself. Advance care planning is designed to help anyone, healthy or sick, communicate their wishes for medical treatment. This planning process will clarify what your family and friends need to know if you become unable to make health care decisions for yourself.
Online classes are available on the following dates and times. Email PatientEducation@allina.com to register for one of these classes.
Monday, July 6, 3 p.m.–4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8, 1 p.m.–2 p.m.
Thursday, July 9, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.
Monday, July 13, 3 p.m.–4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15, 1 p.m.–2 p.m.
Thursday, July 16, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.
Monday, July 20, 3 p.m.–4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22, 1 p.m.–2 p.m.
Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.
Monday, July 27, 3 p.m.–4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29, 1 p.m.–2 p.m.
Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.
Q: What is advance care planning?
A: Advance care planning is the process of giving information to others about your health care choices in case illness or injury prevents you from telling them yourself. Talk with members of your care circle (family, friends or others close to you) about your health care choices. This is a time for you to share: what kind of care and treatment you do or do not want your wishes, goals and values and how they relate to your health care choices for the future.
Q: What is a health care directive?
A: A health care directive is a written document of your healthcare choices. Members of your care circle and health care providers use this to interpret and understand your wishes, goals and values for future health care needs if you cannot tell them yourself.
Everyone 18 years or older should have a health care directive, even if you are healthy. You do not need an attorney to fill out a health care directive. You can change your health care directive any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.