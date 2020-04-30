Curbside pickup is now available at many East Central Regional Library locations.
To participate, community members can place items on hold in the online catalog at ecrlib.org or call the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. When an item becomes available, library staff will call to arrange a pickup.
The pickup process is designed to be contactless, and it will vary by location. Staff will walk people through the process when they are contacted. Rest assured, staff members have been trained and are using best practices to keep everyone safe and healthy when providing this service.
Curbside service is starting in limited locations based on available facilities and the library’s ability to staff the service. Locations currently offering this service are Cambridge – 763-689-7390; Chisago Lakes – 651-257-2817; Hinckley – 320-384-6351; Mora – 320-679-2642; North Branch – 651-674-8443; Pine City – 320-629-6403; Princeton – 763- 389-3753; Sandstone – 320-245-2270; and Wyoming – 651-462-9001.
East Central Regional Library anticipates expanding curbside to other locations soon. If a person’s preferred location is not listed above, people can place holds for pickup in other locations.
Library staff are also available to make recommendations for those looking for new reading or viewing materials.
At the same time, book returns have not been opened yet, as the library is working on plans to allow the safe handling of returned materials. Patrons are advised to continue to keep library materials safely in their possession. Watch our website and Facebook for updates.
