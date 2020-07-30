Outstanding Seniors have fingerprints all over Braham

Art and Edie Kaunonen have been selected as Isanti County’s Outstanding Senior Citizens, an award given out each year in conjunction with the Isanti County Fair. Their nominations came with glowing recommendations from people who have known them for many years.
Marie Meyer who is retired from the following positions: Teacher, Coach, Activities Director and Administrative Assistant for Braham Schools, wrote the following:
“I have worked with Edie in a wide array of volunteer projects over the past 30 years. She has terrific organizational skills. She can gather a great team of volunteers together to work on a wide range of projects for clubs, organizations, school events and many other groups in the Braham community. She has a magical ability to acquire donors to give of their skills, talents, auctions items and monetary support for whatever project that is needed.”
Louise Nelson wrote of Art:
“I have known him for over 50 years, I first had him for a high school teacher in Braham. One great teacher! Always cared for what was best for the students. Later when we both had children the same age, he volunteered his time to be an elementary basketball coach for young kids. This was a big part of the beginning of youth organized sports in the school district. He volunteered countless hours and days just so the kids could play. Both kids and parents loved him and basketball.”
Art and Edie were both from the Iron Range. Art graduated from Eveleth High School and Edie from Cherry High School. They met at a dance in Makinin a few years after their high school graduations and were married a about two years later. Art graduated from St Cloud State College in the spring of 1964 and, after a hiring call from Len Froyen, started his job teaching Social Studies in Braham High School that fall.
Their involvement in the Braham Community started slowly and picked up speed quite rapidly. Art became involved with sports at Braham while Edie worked at various one person office positions where she was in charge of everything that needed organization and recording. Once their two boys were involved in school activities Edie began using her skills in a position at school so she would be available to attend their activities.
Joining the Jaycees introduced them to many facets of the community. Art served as President and then District Vice President of Minnesota Jaycees. Edie joined the Mrs Jaycees and served in the positions of President and Vice President and also Secretary of the Braham Jaycees and then as District Vice President to the Minnesota Mrs. Jaycees. She was awarded the Minnesota Jaycees Key Woman Award
They were both members of the Braham Civic and Commerce organization. Art was on the Braham City Council for eighteen years. Art organized the Braham Traveling Basketball team for 5th and 6th graders with encouragement from parents. When in search of funds to support the team, Edie joined him in organizing Tournament concession fund raisers.
For many years the student sports participants were honored with a banquet. Art was coaching so was involved and Edie took over organizing the banquet. She found people and business to donate most of the food needed and enlisted volunteers to make it all happen. Both of them were active in BACK (Braham Area Committee for Kids) to raise funds to provide facilities and supples for kids participating in athletics. They volunteered for a golf tournament to raise money for BACK. Edie served as secretary of the BACK organization.
Art and Edie were both active in promoting the AFS, Braham Chapter for Foreign exchange students. They also served as a host family which was a very rewarding experience for them.
Art was involved in other sports as coach, both volunteer and paid. He coached varsity baseball for 35 years. He was the Braham boys basketball score book keeper for 52 years. He officiated Junior High basketball games and traveling and tournament games and coached Minnesota All State Basketball team in 1991. Art was umpire for Minnesota State High School Baseball games for 15 years. He also ran the time clock for Braham’s football games. Twice he was awarded Braham’s Athletic Department Distinguished Award. In 2014 he was awarded the State Baseball retired coaches award.
Braham Appreciation Day is another annual event with Edie’s finger prints all over it. She also served as an election judge for 45 years. They both volunteered at their church. .
Braham celebrated it’s 75th anniversary with Edie as co-organizer. When Braham was planning to have an all school reunion for Braham’s 100th Anniversary, you guessed it, Edie was on the committee for that very successful event. .
Both of them have volunteered in various positions for Braham Pie Day. Edie was a member of the Pie Day board, helped bake pies and ran the headquarters tent. They helped organize the Braham Area Education Foundation to raise funds for things that are not in the school budget. Edie continues as a board member. They helped organize very successful fund raising banquets for the organization and held tailgating fund raisers after football games.
For Santa Day, Edie has been on that committee, which means many hours with Art along to help out. Edie is currently on the Tusen Tack board which oversees the thrift store, the Event Center, the food shelf and the library. Both of them have been selected for Braham’s Hall of Fame, Edie in 1999 and Art in 2014. Edie is now chairman of that committee.
Much of this was done while Art was still teaching and has continued, and grown, since his retirement after thirty-five years. Some things they have done may have missed this list, but everyone should by now have a good idea that these two are very busy people who have contributed immensely to the Braham area of Isanti County.
