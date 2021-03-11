The North Branch Lions are proud to once again offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast, with funds raised being kept locally.
The breakfast, which will be held on Sunday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to noon, will feature french toast, pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, juice, milk, and coffee for those to eat till their hearts content. The price for all of this is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 4-12. Kids under four-years-old can eat for free.
The Lions emphasize that COVID precautions will be observed, including limited seating being available.
Money from this event will go towards Lions support of a wide range of service projects in the area, including Chisago County Senior Center, New Pathways, Lion’s Hearing Foundation, Chisago County Fair Kid’s Day, Family Pathways-Women’s Refuge and Food Shelf, and North Branch Midsummer Days, just to name a few.
For more information, see the North Branch Lions Facebook page.
