The COVID-19 pandemic changed how we do things in many ways, with virtually no person or organization not forced to make some sort of changes. This was no different for government departments such as Human Services’ WIC (Women, Infants, and Children).
“COVID upended all of our lives, as we all know, but thankfully early on in the pandemic, the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) put in place some waivers that changed the requirements for WIC so we didn’t have to see people in person,” said WIC Coordinator Yvonne Sievert, noting WIC did not have to collect data it typically collects due to COVID.
WIC was able to continue to provide food support and nutritional education through telephone contact with those enrolled in the WIC program. Participation in the WIC program increased during the pandemic, and there are currently 710 participants. Breastfeeding in Isanti County also increased this year, according to Sievert. She noted breastfeeding rates statewide trended downward during the same time period.
Isanti County has started seeing WIC participants in person again over the last few month, and is the only county in the eight county region that has started seeing participants in person, Sievert said. “It’s great to see some of our people in person again, start collecting some of that data, and we can give more focused support,” she added.
She explained that one thing that helped facilitate the smooth transition from meeting with participants in person to meeting via telephone was the WIC support being accessed through debit cards rather than the paper vouchers, a change that took place in 2018 in Minnesota.
“So overall, Isanti County WIC program is going really well,” Sievert concluded. “We have a talented and dedicated staff and they are really committed to providing high-quality services.”
New mission for Isanti County Health and Human Services
“With the combination of family services and public health becoming one division, we felt it was necessary to develop our own mission and values statement to guide our work, because that is very, very important to have that central focus,” said Penny Messer, Health and Human Service Lead.
The new mission of Isanti County Health and Human Services is, “Empowering residents to make healthy and safe choices to strengthen the well-being of our community.”
The values of Isanti County Health and Human Services are:
•Communication: We provide timely and open communication.
•Diversity: We embrace a culture of inclusivity.
•Integrity: We are honest and ethical, treating all with dignity and respect.
•Service: We provide high-quality, person-centered services to individuals and families.
•Teamwork: We call on the unique skills and creativity of our staff by building relationships of trust and appreciation while holding ourselves accountable to our mission.
Isanti County Public Health year in review
“2020 was a super busy year for public health and we had to take on a lot of new roles and responsibilities,” said Public Health Planner Cassie Shaker when introducing the 2020 year in review.
New responsibilities for public health due to the pandemic were case investigation and contact tracing, providing essential services for those affected by COVID-19, preparing for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and managing the distribution of personal protective equipment, Shaker explained.
“Even with all that we continued to provide all of our regular programs and services,” she added.
In 2020, Isanti County Public Health:
•Gave out 21 child passenger seats.
•Served 1,084 WIC clients.
•Had 32 Toward Zero Death traffic safety program partners.
•Had 40 partners for Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
•Provided 150 Minnesota Choices assessments to determine eligibility for people of all ages, abilities, and financial statuses.
•Provided 122 children dental service appointments.
•Conducted 128 new mom/baby visits.
•Conducted 508 family home visits, which provide social, emotional, health-related and parenting support to families and links them to resources.
Shaker also highlighted some numbers on the 2020 annual data report for Isanti County Public Health, one of which was an increase in Toward Zero Death partners from 24 to 32.
Other highlights included the number of individuals trained for emergency preparedness increased from 90 to 130, and the number of registered Medical Reserve Corp volunteers increased from 56 to 81.
