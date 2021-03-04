Parking options in North Branch are more visible than ever

Chisago County will be reconstructing County Road 30, starting at Highway 95 in downtown and continuing up to the city limits with Harris. The project will result in a temporary closure of County Road 30 between Highway 95 and Cedar, which will impact parking on the street during construction and following.
Once the new road is open, there will be no street parking in that area. Recognizing the significant impact to the businesses in the area, the city entered into an agreement with the owner of the former “Nelsons” to designate some parking spaces for public use.
Signage was placed to better inform clients and customers of city businesses that the lot on the west side of County Road 30 is also available for public use.
Lastly a new map was created to help the clients and customers of all of the downtown businesses find convenient parking. We thank the North Branch Public Works department.
Information about the reconstruction project can be found on the city’s website at: http://www.ci.north-branch.mn.us/departments/city_engineer/csah_30_forest_blvd_improvement_project.php. Here is the link to the city’s parking map: http://www.ci.north-branch.mn.us/2021.02.04%20Downtown%20Parking%20Lot%20Map.pdf.
