Paron named Assistant Vice President

The First Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently approved the corporate promotion of a Cambridge-based employee at their annual organizational meeting.
Beverly Paron was elected Assistant Vice President. She has been with the organization for nearly 21 years and currently serves as Retail Manager and Executive Assistant.
“We are fortunate to have such a committed and dedicated staff serving our customers and supporting our communities and our organization,” said Kevin Tetzlaff, Chief Operating Officer of First Bank & Trust. “Based on Bev’s significant contributions and leadership roles within our organization, I am proud to announce this promotion.”
