Pheasants Forever banquet promises food, fun and prizes

The Chisago County chapter of Pheasants Forever will hold its 35th annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lent Town Hall just north of Stacy. The banquet begins with a social hour at 4 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 5:30 p.m.
The event is the chapter’s main funding source. The proceeds are spent locally in the form of six summer camp and three college scholarships, land acquisition and a fall youth hunt where up to 40 first-time hunters are able to experience the joy of pheasant hunting, according to Tim Kane, chapter president.
For potential newcomers, Kane reminded us that this is a family-oriented event that draws the entire family as well as the traditional hunter. Also, all kids attending will be assured of winning a prize, which potentially could be a lifetime hunting license.
“It’s invariably an exciting, fast-paced evening,” said Kane. “With spring right around the corner, winter-weary sportsmen and their families are looking for excitement, and this event hits the nail on the head. It provides a chance to visit with a lot of friends and acquaintances and a good chance to win some of the top-drawer prizes we offer, including more than a dozen high-quality, high-dollar guns.”
Banquet admission includes a prime rib dinner, open bar, good-natured bantering with like-minded outdoor folks, raffles and live and silent auctions, added Kane.
Also included is a Pheasants Forever membership, which comes with a one-year subscription to Pheasants Forever Journal of Upland Conservation – and the opportunity to make a difference for habitat and conservation in the area.
All past attendees for the last three years have been mailed a flier with all program details.
Tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways: by calling (651) 341-7386 or online at www.chisagopf.org. A form can be mailed with a check payable to Chisago County Pheasants Forever to Chisago County Pheasants Forever, P.O. Box 23, Stacy, MN 55079.
Actual tickets for prepaid registrations will be picked up in an envelope with the registrant’s name on it at the door.
Some tickets will be available at the door, but that number will be very limited, Kane warned. The banquet is expected to be a sell-out or near it. Only 300 tickets will be available.
Pheasants Forever, including its quail conservation division, is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have more than 140,000 members and 700 local chapters across the United States and Canada. Chapters are empowered to determine how 100 percent of their locally raised conservation funds are spent; the only national conservation organization that operates through this truly grassroots structure. Since creation in 1982, Pheasants Forever has spent $867 million on 540,000 habitat projects benefiting 18+ million acres nationwide.
