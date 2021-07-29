Pie Day looking especially delicious in 2021

After Pie Day was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are looking forward to having the 2021 event on Friday, Aug. 6 be as normal as possible. There will be many of the usual activities in addition to the delicious pies. The CDC COVID-19 advisory for August will be followed.
The Sweet as Pie car show will be back as will the medallion hunt and the artistic display of hand made quilts.
Craft and home based business vendors will be back with the treasures they have to offer, and a variety of foods will be offered from tents and food trucks.
The children’s crafts tent will be available for children, and the day will be wrapped up with the pie eating contest – a chance to see faces smooshing into whipped cream as contestants try to eat their pie without hands.
Organizers state that the pie baking contest is always a big hit. The winners in several categories from adult to youth will be recognized at 3 p.m. on the Pie Day stage. Everyone will be excited to see what great recipes the bakers come up with. All pies entered are then auctioned off as a fund raiser for special youth causes.
A variety of entertainers are sure to offer something that everyone can enjoy:
10 a.m. – Chmielewski Band
11 a.m. – MACTIR Academy Irish Dancers
12 a.m. – Tusen Tack style show
12:30 p.m. – Pie-Aluia Chorus
1 p.m. – Jenni Thyng music
2 p.m. – The Meyer Grove Band
The Isanti County outstanding Senior Citizens for 2020 will be introduced. This was delayed a year due to the pandemic.
Residents will be sure to mark their calendars for Friday, Aug. 6. Free shuttle buses will be available from designated parking lots.
Organizers remind Pie Day visitors to be sure to check out the specials offered by Braham businesses during this festive summer celebration.
