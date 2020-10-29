Pigeon racing can take flight in Isanti

On your mark, get set, go!
The City of Isanti approved an amendment to its zoning ordinance to allow the keeping of racing pigeons within the city in the R1A zone.
The ordinance requires lofts, coops, or enclosures for the racing pigeons that must:
•Meet all setback requirements for the zoning district of the property or be at least 10 feet from a side or rear property line, whichever is greater.
•Not be located in a drainage or utility easement or in a shoreland protection area or in a wetland setback area.
•Be at least 30 feet from any residential dwelling on any adjacent property.
•Comply with accessory structure zoning requirements.
•Be located 10 feet or further from any primary structure on the subject property.
•Be located in the rear yard only.
•Provide a minimum of one square foot of floor space per bird.
•Are prohibited on properties with multifamily structures.
Other requirements in the ordinance amendment include keeping the lofts, coops, or enclosures in good condition and free from filth, storing feed in a rodent-proof containers, disposing weekly of animal waste, being in good standing with a pigeon club if birds are to fly, no more than 100 pigeons, and registration and proof of membership to the Isanti Police Department on an annual basis.
