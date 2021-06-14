A burst pipe fitting has caused an unknown amount of damage to Cambridge City Hall, requiring repairs to be made in the lobby area.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, around 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, a fitting that connects the lobby water fountains broke, causing the water leak. Since the leak began over the weekend, it wasn’t discovered for approximately 28 hours. The leak was eventually spotted when a member of the Cambridge Police Department was reviewing the lobby camera.
According to Vogel, the city is still assessing the full extent of the damage, but there is water damage to some walls, flooring, carpeting, and the two trophy cabinets in the lobby. Vogel said there isn’t a timeline for completing any needed repairs, however City Hall will remain open. Anyone needing assistance is being asked to go to the police lobby, or to call City Hall at 763-689-3211.
