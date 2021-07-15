After the summer of 202 requiring a completely different and unique arrangement for performing, Play Inc Arts is going full steam ahead with their 2021 performances, beginning this weekend with the Junior Theatre Troupe’s performance of Fiddler on the Roof Jr.
“This is an incredible and exciting undertaking,” said director Jared Faust. “It has been wonderful to bring this classic musical to our younger students and watch them grow and develop with these well-known characters.”
According to Faust, just having things back to near-normal was a refreshing change of pace that invigorated the cast and crew.
“Last year was a unique and challenging year,” he said. “We were incredibly fortunate to still be able to perform a show, record it, and distribute it to our audience. Many of us were learning brand new skills, and it was a completely different experience for the students. This year, we’re excited to be rehearsing indoors, performing without masks, and most importantly appearing in front of a live audience. This has helped build so much excitement for our performance and the students, and I can’t wait to open on Friday night.”
While Fiddler on the Roof Jr is a special adaptation of the classic Broadway musical created for a younger cast, Faust said it still is a challenging version for the young actors, a challenge they have embraced.
“Our students have been working incredibly hard bringing these characters to life. Fiddler is a show of great depth and history, and working to bring out all of the emotions necessary to the show has been a primary focus during rehearsals. The students have never ceased to amaze me with their hard work and energy.
“‘To Life’ has the big, fun energy you’d expect, but the students also bring out the somber hope in “Sabbath Prayer,’” Faust specifically mentioned. “This range in emotion and energy can be a daunting task for students just finishing grades 4-8, but our students have done an amazing job.”
Fiddler on the Roof Jr. performs this weekend; Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the show; tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com. Tickets are $10.
