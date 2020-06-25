Plenty of fireworks available for the Fourth of July

Amid everything that is getting canceled or postponed, there is one thing, at least for the area, that is going on more or less as normal. Each of the cities in the area are still planning on going forward with traditional Fourth of July fireworks displays.
•Braham will hold their traditional display at dusk on July 4. The launch site will again be just west of Braham High School.
•Cambridge will be having their usual display on July 4 from the Isanti County Fairgrounds, however the corresponding Mud Runs are canceled as the fairgrounds themselves will be closed to the public. People can watch from the fairground parking lot, along with all the other usual observation locations.
•Isanti will also be holding a fireworks display this year, following a long hiatus. Originally scheduled to begin following the Rodeo/Jubilee Days Parade on July 9, the city was able to reschedule them for Saturday, July 11.
•North Branch’s display is undergoing the biggest changes, with the launch site moving from the Middle School to just west of the Shops at Gateway North. Spectators are encouraged to watch either from or on top of their vehicles in the Gateway North, Cartfull, or County Market Mall parking lots. The city also asks vehicles be parked six feet away from each other. In case of rain, the display will be moved to Sunday, July 5.
•Rush City’s display will again be the day before the Fourth, on Friday, July 3, originating from Flickabirds on East Rush Lake.
