Plots available at Cambridge Community Garden

Although it is the middle of winter and garden season seems a long way off, the Cambridge Community Garden is already thinking spring.
According to the Board of Gardeners, registrations to reserve a plot at the community garden, located at 1700 E. Rum River Drive South (across the street from Isanti County Family Services and next to the Cambridge Dog Park), are now open. According to the Board, as of Jan. 10, there were still plenty of available plots, both at ground level and a few raised beds.
Individuals can rent up to three of the 10 x 10 foot plots, at $15 per plot. Raised beds are $20, and individuals can only rent one. The garden will officially open on May 1, at which time all plots will be roto-tilled and ready for planting.
To register, contact the Isanti County Extension Office at the Government Center in person or call 763-689-1810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.