In lieu of its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 9, East Central MN PFLAG (Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbian and Gays) is offering a free community presentation by Ali Sands, of Minneapolis, author of “‘I Know Who You Are, but What Am I?’ A Partner’s Perspective on Transgender Love.”
The event will be Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW.
As the partner of a person who transitioned from female to male, Ali has experienced the challenges faced by those who identify as transgender and gender non-conforming, as well as their partners. She will share her own experience in trying to find her identity as her partner found his, and discuss sex vs. gender, identity, relationships and resiliency. Her book will be available for purchase also.
More information can be found at www.ECMNPFLAG.org.
