Principal Zimmerman leaving Sunrise

After a career serving North Branch Area Public Schools in several positions, elementary principal Lori Zimmerman has announced she will take a three-year leave of absence as a bridge to retirement at the end of this school year. The school board is expected to approve the leave of absence at its May business meeting.
Since starting with the school district in 1990, Zimmerman has served as a teacher, Area Learning Center (ALC) Director, ALC Principal, the Director of Transition Program and Northgate, and as the elementary principal.
“It has been a beautiful, rewarding adventure, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the students and families of NBAPS for the last 31 years,” said Zimmerman, adding, “I am now excited to begin my next adventure - that of a grandma and explorer!”
North Branch Area Public Schools will begin the process of replacing Zimmerman soon, and will share information with staff and families about the input and hiring process for a new principal in the coming days.
“Lori has worked with our families, in so many ways, for over 30 years. Her dedication to staff, students, and families lifted the whole school district and made it better,” said Superintendent Sara Paul. “I am so happy for Lori and her family, and wish her nothing but the very best in the future.”
