The East Central MN Business Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club will host its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at East Central Energy, Braham.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a time of refreshments and networking; meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Michelle Henderson with BadCat Digital presenting on “10 Questions to Ask before Starting Digital Marketing.”
With both in-house and agency background, Michelle has gained a breadth of understanding of the digital marketing space. Choosing the best digital tools for a given project’s needs is essential to building a brand, driving engagement and achieving business objectives.
From SEO to SEM to social media, Michelle’s creative solution-oriented and data-driven thinking has helped organizations in education, industry, e-commerce and nonprofit spaces find and engage audiences online.
The “Business Success Story” will be shared by Sean Stevens, founder/owner of Sky Eye Films, an aerial photography and video business that employs state-of-the-art drone technology.
Sky Eye Films provides real estate firms, economic development organizations and others interested in showcasing their property a variety of imaging options that provide a unique perspective. Sean also provides hands-on flight training and FAA UAS Certification training.
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For information visit www.ECMNBusiness.com.
