After the New Year begins, Braham residents will employ a new sanitation service with ties to the local community. On Jan. 1, Quality Disposal Systems of Ogilvie will become the city’s official sanitation service.
The city’s current sanitation contract with Waste Management was set to terminate at the end of December. A special meeting was held on Sept. 23, 2019, to discuss awarding a new contract, with staff from WM and Quality in attendance. Concerns were shared regarding inconsistent billing and overall customer service from WM. The Council voted to approve a three-year contract with Quality. Mayor Trish Carlson and council member Jeremy Kunshier voted yes, members Vicky Ethan and Robert Knowles voted no, and member Shawn Sullivan abstained leading Mayor Carlson to use her tie-breaking vote to approve the contract.
In a follow-up on Nov. 12, 2019, the Council reaffirmed the vote for Quality by actual majority. Carlson, Kunshier and Sullivan voted yes, and Ethan and Knowles voted no.
In a subsequent conversation Quality’s office manager Lia Hass stated that Quality will become the licensed sanitation company in Braham, both for refuse and recycling. “There’s only one licensed sanitation company in Braham,” Hass said, “and WM got that when they took over East Central Sanitation in 2016. Talon Sanitation of Pine City and LePage and Sons of Bethel also submitted bids.”
“What sets us apart is that our owner, Matt Pflugi, and all our drivers are local. We’re invested in the community. We see our customers at the grocery store and high school sports events. Customers can reach us in any way that’s available to them.”
Hass said that Quality will begin to drop off containers beginning the last week of December. Braham refuse collection will still be provided each Monday, with recycling collection every other Monday. Refuse and recycling service will begin on the west side of Highway 107 on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and on the east side on Monday, Jan. 13. Commercial collections will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Hass added that Quality sent out postcards to Braham residential customers in November to update information; if the cards haven’t been returned yet she recommended that customers call 320-272-4692, Mondays-Fridays 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., to confirm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.