Now anyone can save water to reuse in gardens or flower beds and reuse table scraps and yard waste in your very own rain barrel and compost bin.
Both are made from 100% recycled materials and come in black. Rain barrels hold 45 gallons of rain water, and are sold for $79 plus tax. Compost bins are 125 gallons and sold for $66 plus tax.
Rain barrels and composters are on sale now and must be pre-ordered online. Visit http://recycleminnesota.org/work/compost-bins-rain-barrels/ for more information and to place an order. Orders will only be available for pick up on May 15 from 9-11 a.m. at the Chisago County Public Works, 31325 Oasis Ave, Center City.
This program is hosted through the Chisago County Environmental Services/Zoning and Parks Department and the Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District. Call Lisa Thibodeau (Chisago County) at 651-213-8923 or Jacquelynn Kelzenberg (Chisago SWCD) at 651-674-2333 with questions, or contact the Recycling Association of Minnesota directly at 651-641-4589.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.