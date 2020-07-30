Readers asked to nominate Best of Isanti, Chisago County

What are your favorite things about Isanti and Chisago County? Where can you get the best burger? Who is the best local artist? Is your favorite park Kid’s Kingdom or the Library Park? Or ... is it something else entirely?
Now is the time to share those ideas. Readers of the Isanti-Chisago County Star are being asked to help recognize the best of everything from food to shopping to best local sports team.
An online contest, the Best of the Star — Isanti-Chisago County, is now in its nomination phase. A ballot with over 90 categories is live at countystar.com/bestof right now.
Readers are asked to nominate their favorites in seven groups: eating and drinking; arts and entertainment; health and fitness; local; services; shopping and sports and recreation. Readers may nominate in as many or as few categories as they like from now through Monday, Aug. 3.
If readers nominate at least two candidates in a category, the category will appear on the voting ballot. If only one nomination is received, the category won’t be on the ballot.
After the nominations are finished, readers will be able to vote for their favorites once a day from Aug. 19 – Sept. 10. The ballot will be in the same spot, countystar.com/bestof.
The contest will be conducted exclusively online, with no paper ballots.
As an incentive to readers to nominate businesses, one person who nominates a business will be picked at random and will receive $100.
“There are so many people working hard to make our community what it is,” said Star publisher Jeff Andres. “Sometimes they don’t receive a lot of appreciation for their efforts. When you nominate and vote for a someone as one of the best of Isanti or Chisago County – you are making a statement.”
When voting closes on Sept. 10, the results will be tallied and winners will be announced in the Isanti-Chisago County Star on Thursday, Oct. 22.
