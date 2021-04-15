Realtors recognized as Multi-Million Dollar Producers

CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC today announced these agents are recognized as Multi-Million Dollar Producers: Debbie Bradley, Katy Pardo, Olivia Voss and Team Solomon (Joslyn & Nick).
“These agents approach everything they do with passion, professionalism and have truly become a fixture within the community that they serve and within the local real estate community,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. “I could not be more proud of these agents.”
“It is a great honor to be recognized by CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC,” said Pardo.
“The unwavering support of my family and CENTURY 21 Moline Realty helped to make receiving this award possible. Doing what you love makes even the most challenging days enjoyable,” said Voss.
“Tackling small and large obstacles routinely faced by clients is an essential part of our success. We pay attention to detail; client needs and careful transactional management,” said Joslyn
“Our top ranked real estate agents outsell their peers by an average margin of 6:1. They are experts in staging, pricing and preparing homes for market. Top-selling real estate agents have a distinctly more developed sphere of influence. In short; they know how to generate a buzz, how to bring in multiple offers and how to get everyone to the closing table quickly,” said Gibbs.
