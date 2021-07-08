Singers, musicians, comedians, and entertainers of every age are encouraged to participate in the 37th annual Amateur Talent Contest at the Chisago County Fair on Sunday, July 25.
Prizes are awarded to the top two winners of each category. All first-place winners advance to the Minnesota State Fair County Fair Talent Contest.
The registration deadline is Saturday, July 17. For talent contest information visit our website www.chisagocountyfair.org. Look under the Exhibitors tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.