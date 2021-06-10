The Chisago County Relay for Life will be conducting a virtual auction as part of their fundraising efforts to raise money for the fight against cancer.
From June 11 through June 25, at least 19 items will be available for bidding on by going to https://www.32auctions.com/ChisCoRFLAuctionLink2021. Some of the items up for auction include a gift certificate to the Country Bed & Breakfast in Shafer, a Jack Daniels beverage bucket, and a gift certificate for the North Branch Golf Course, just to name a few.
Additionally, the annual Luminary event will take place on Aug. 18 at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
