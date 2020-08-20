The traditional Chisago County American Cancer Relay for Life (RFL) event is not going to be held this year, but organizers still want to honor and remember those who have walked the cancer journey.
The Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City is hosting a luminary bag only event for the Chisago County RFL on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The public is invited to drive by or take an evening walk by the dedicated luminaries to reflect and remember. It will be beautiful to see all the hundreds of bags lining the steps and terraces of the church.
The luminaries will be lit along the front west sidewalk of the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church, 1 Summit Ave, Center City, MN. from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Anyone who wants to drive to the event and then walk, use the upper or lower parking lots of the church. Anyone who still wants to honor or remember someone who has had cancer, luminaries will be sold during the event and they will immediately be put out that night. There will be special music provided by the church. Proper social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. If it rains, the event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, same time and location. To donate now or want more information go to www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
