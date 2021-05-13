If there is one thing synonymous with frontier life, it’s log cabins, but actually, some of the first European settler structures in Isanti County were made of dirt. Before log cabins were built, many pioneer families had to survive in a dugout when first arriving in the county. As time went on, settlers were finally able to build an enclosed structure. Crude by today’s standards, old cabins were an upgrade from the dirt walls and floors that so many settlers had to endure. The fledgling villages of Old Isanti, Cambridge, and Spencer Brook did contain clusters of log-type structures during the early settlement period of the 1860s as well. One area of the county of particular interest is the early Athens settlement just north of St.Francis. Records indicate an early settlement occupied the banks of the Rum River as early as 1855. Although no information is available on the type of structures, it’s entirely reasonable to assume they were a combination of earthen homes along the river banks as well as cabins.
The emergence of the cabin as a primary home hit its stride in the late 1860s into the early-1880s. Not only were early homes constructed of logs, but many area country schools and barns were too. As the 19th century drew to a close, cabin-style home construction was mostly abandoned in favor of more common and less labor-intensive use of dimensional building materials. Cabins in Isanti County were generally constructed of tamarack or oak and of course, were hand-built. The most important tool to achieve such a feat was the felling ax. One could say that just like the six-shooter won the old west, the presence of the ax in Isanti County had a pivotal role in developing the county as we know it today. Many settlers found their plot of chosen land was a mix of timber and prairie openings; oak, maple, and tamarack were abundant. Tamarack was favored for its workability, relative weight, and rot resistance. Once the trees were cut with a felling ax, logs were further shaped by either a broad ax or an adze. Other tools including, a drawknife, mallet, and froe were required for any cabin builder
People settling in Isanti County carried with them not only some of these precious tools but their knowledge of home construction. The cabins were generally one-room structures with a centrally placed stove for heat and cooking. There was a steep staircase or ladder that led up to a loft. The main floor was open; usually with one bedroom. The floors in the cabin were covered with rough-hewn boards, grass, or dirt. If logs making up the walls weren’t evenly “planked” top and bottom, the gaps were generally filled with grass, moss, dirt, and later, mortar type chinking. Windows in the cabins were minimal for two reasons: glass was considered a luxury and the more windows a cabin had, the draftier it was.
It’s hard to say how many cabins were built in Isanti County, but it is evident that many still stand, cloaked in somewhat modern materials As families grew larger and time went on, the cabin was often transformed to suit the needs of the family. Early conveniences such as lath, plaster, and floor treatments began to cover up the past. Upgrades to the exterior walls were usually in the form of rough planked siding. Eventually, if retained as a primary residence, the cabin was adorned in traditional farmhouse lap siding. Other amenities such as a porch and a second woodstove rounded out the list of creature comforts. When indoor plumbing became available, that once prominent porch was partially enclosed and usually delegated to bathroom duty.
As farms became more established, self-sustaining, and profitable, many cabins were replaced by an entirely new farmhouse. Those abandoned cabins were used as other structures on the farm; as nothing ever went to waste. Commonly, the family cabin was perfectly suited for hired help or even a large summer kitchen. Additionally, many cabins that no longer served as homes were used for housing livestock, feed, or converted into a blacksmith shop. Today, farms dotting the landscape throughout Isanti County often appear on the outside to be, “just another old house.” In many cases, hiding beneath the facade of siding, wallpaper, lath, sheetrock, and decades of additions sits an old cabin.
If you’re interested in viewing a historic log cabin right here in Cambridge, please visit our website or call to arrange a tour.
Also, if you enjoy these articles please consider supporting the Isanti County Historical Society by becoming a member; membership starts at just $25 per year. Visit www.isanticountyhistory.org for more information.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.