Representative Johnson receives conservative award

For the first time, conservative members of state legislators from around the country were invited to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to accept their award for either conservative achievement or conservative excellence, depending on the score they received from the American Conservative Union Foundation and over three dozen made the trip to Washington from as far away as Montana.
Senator Jeff Howe and Representative Brian Johnson came from Minnesota to receive conservative excellence awards (scoring 90% or higher) and were presented with a framed certificate and a photo with CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp.
“I would not have come if it wasn’t for the award,” Howe said. The scores surprised some people. It really helps in Republican districts to get a high score.”
Johnson said he’s been monitoring the ratings from different states and liked the consistency of bills rated around the country.
“I like the fact that you don’t cherry pick the issues,” Johnson said.
