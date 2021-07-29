Two Isanti County residents voiced their concerns over an initiative to create mental well-being for their fellow citizens during public comment at the July 21 Isanti County Board meeting.
The initiative the residents are concerned about is “The Happiness Advantage,” or “Orange Frog Workshop,” created by Shawn Achor. The initiative was introduced to the board by County Administrator Julia Lines in June when the board approved a pilot two-day workshop in the county. The workshop took place June 10 and 11.
“We live in crazy times,” said resident Deanna Moos, who spoke to the board. “We have a federal government passing out taxpayer money like its candy and now counties are left to decide how best to spend that taxpayer money. So, how do I stand here and argue against happiness? Because I am a student of history, I always look back at our founding – how was our government created, what was its purpose? Our government was created with the intention that it would be a limited government.”
She added that as she looked back through history, she could not find providing happiness to be one of the functions of the government. “What I would suggest is that the board let the community deal with the community, educate the community in statistics that you have, challenge our community leaders and nonprofits in how to address these concerns,” she continued. “Government is good at fixing bridges and roads, but don’t push government into society and culture. It sets a dangerous precedent for the next thing that’s supposed to make us happy, and in the long run may cause cultural harm.”
Following the meeting, Lines provided some additional information regarding The Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative.
“Under the IRS guidance for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) recovery funds we are asked to identify additional problems caused or aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically as it relates to mental well-being,” Lines noted. “We know from a Community Health Needs Assessment done by Allina and Public Health in 2019, that social isolation was identified as one of the top concerns of our residents, and that was before the pandemic - the stay at home orders aggravated that concern significantly. With this in mind I was thinking about what we might possibly be able to do to promote mental well-being.”
Lines had read Achor’s book in the past, and knew that he had translated the concept into a parable book called “The Orange Frog” and created workshops and trainings around the Orange Frog concept.
“It is based in positive psychology, and research that has proven when we do kind things for others we feel better about ourselves and we are happier and more productive,” Lines said. “It also helps us build tools to better connect with our neighbors and community members. The books and the workshops teach participants how to change their mindsets and develop positive habits, which in turn improve mental well-being.”
She explained that the board is considering spending some of the ARP funds to provide Orange Frog trainings to community members, schools, and businesses, but those decisions are still in the initial discussion phase and she is not certain when or if the board will consider a formal motion to approve the initiative in Isanti County.
Odds and ends
In other business, the board:
•Denied a permit for onsite gambling for an organization that exists outside of Isanti County.
•Approved a resolution to end the local state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.
•Held a public hearing, and then approved an amending to the zoning ordinance to allow recreation camping areas as a permitted use.
•Approved a Legacy Grant application for the addition of several amenities at Irving and John Anderson County Park.
•Approved the list of tax-forfeited properties to be auctioned at a public sale Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
