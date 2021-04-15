Residents voice opposition to Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer changes

A room full of people appeared at the Isanti County Board meeting April 7 to voice their opposition during a public hearing to a resolution which would change the County Auditor/Treasurer official from an elected official to an appointed official.
The resolution states the county board recognizes the benefit of having appointed persons in the position of County Auditor/Treasurer because it promotes efficiency and consistency of county business with individuals qualified to oversee a broad spectrum of complex issues with the Auditor/Treasurer’s office.
There were two written comments submitted from anonymous Isanti County residents who supported the resolution, stating it is important to have people with the proper experience and education in the position of Auditor/Treasurer.
However, most of those who came to the public hearing did not feel the change would be constitutional, and was taking away their rights.
“To get a really sharp CPA in, I think they can be manipulated to work with the county rather than for the people and finding new income streams and new ways of taxing us,” said resident Scott Leroux. “This is how it works to government all over the place right now when they can take the voting right away from the people. They get somebody in there that they want and then there is more control. I just think it’s very wrong.”
He also stated if whoever is voted in does not do a good job, a new person could be voted in the next time, and an auditor-treasurer shouldn’t have to be a certified CPS as long as they are smart enough to overlook the books and make sure everything is right.
“I just want to protect our right to vote,” he said. “The next thing it will be appointing the sheriff. It will be appointing you guys (commissioners), it will become a big buddy system. That’s not what we want,. We want to keep everything working for the people. I ask that you guys give it careful thought, I really urge you to think about it.”
Another speaker lamented about not paying as much attention to local government and government in general until recently. “You all know how the board works, and we have been trusting you to take care of these things to our detriment, we should have been paying attention,” Deanna Moos said. “So, as we have our head up and looking around, we think, we’re looking, we’re learning, we’re researching, trying to understand how all of these appointments and all these board positions work.
Moos went on to say that she does not think now is a good time to make major changes in local government, preferring that the board waits and gives those who were not paying attention time to understand how everything is working right now.
“Maybe push it to some other time, but now is not the time when we are very unsure of our government right now, unsure of who to trust, regardless of the party,” she said.
The next resident to speak noted her history of 25 years working in the newspaper industry, and how her former editor was great at tracking the local politics and police work. “I can tell you four people that even heard about this happening,” Tamara Knowles said regarding the public hearing.
She went on to state her fear of this position being appointed when the person in the Auditor/Treasurer position oversee elections. “At this point in time, and I think all people will agree with me, this is a huge, huge concern for the American people when we’re talking about elections, voting, registrations,” she said, again reiterating that many people were unaware of what was taking place due to lack of communication.
“Just to be clear, everything is published in the newspaper and we have a newspaper reporter sitting right here,” stated Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris in response to the statement that the public is not informed about what the county government is doing. “We always have both newspapers report on all of our meetings.”
She went on to explain there is a state statute which the county board is following in changing the Auditor/Treasurer position from elected to appointed. She also explained the board was not going to vote on the resolution today, but will be reaching out to constituents to hear more about their thoughts regarding this change.
“I think it would be really valuable for you to reach out personally to your commissioners or any of us up here and actually find out what our rationale is, and, once you hear the rationale, I think you would feel differently about it, too,” Morris said. “I think to give respect for the folks who are up here who work hard for you every day is important and to not assume that we have bad intentions or we want to take anything away. There is another side to this story. Please reach out to us and call us, we would love to talk to you.”
At that point, the audience asked her to explain the rationale during the public hearing.
Morris began her explanation by stating the only requirements for running for Auditor/Treasurer was that a person must be 18 years old and live in the county.
“Now, the county attorney has to be a licensed attorney, pass the bar exam. The sheriff has to be a licensed deputy. There are requirements for those positions,” Morris explained.
She further explained that it used to be that all county, including highway engineer and assessor, were elected, but that changed as the skill sets and education needed to do the job changed.
“How would you like to have your CFO running your business every four years could change with no requirements of what their credentials are?” she asked. “For me, we have $45 million that pass through this county every year. We up here want to have someone qualified who knows how to do the job. We have to be accountable to the state auditor every year, they come in and check our books and check everything we do under a microscope.”
She added an elected official is in office through the next election with minimal oversight by the board of commissioners. However, an appointed official can be disciplined or even fired for not doing a good job.
“If they’re elected, you’ve got them for four years no matter what happens. You can do a lot of damage in four years,” Morris concluded.
A member of the audience brought up the potential for election fraud if an Auditor/Treasurer is appointed and the potential to throw out votes in order to let their buddy win.
“Actually I’m really, really offended,” Morris said in response. “You have known me your whole life to think, “’Well, you’re just going to go with that old buddy system.” But more members of the audience agreed with the potential for that happening, claiming it is going on all around in government.
Isanti County Commissioner Terry Turnquist reitereated much of what Morris said. “Isanti County is really blessed to have a highly qualified treasurer-auditor; he’s exceptional,” he said. “You guys have done a great job voting him in. We’re thrilled to have him. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t change.”
The county could elect someone completely unqualified, leading to them having to hire someone to do the job for which the unqualified person was elected, he explained. He also explained that the Auditor/Treasurer doesn’t set policy or the budget, but follows state statutes regarding elections, taxes, and the county budget.
“We set the budget, the ones who sit up here, the ones you elected and will continue to elect. He just does his job,” Turnquist said. “And, like Susan said, elections go the way they are going to go. They are popularity contests. They’re not based on the most qualified. They’re popularity contests, plain and simple, and we try to do the best, I try to represent my constituents, try to listen to them. I don’t belong to either party, don’t care. They can do that silliness in Washington and doesn’t matter. I represent people on both sides of that fence. But that person over there (Struss) just does the job of that office at the direction of us. I understand what you are saying, I don’t feel we’re trampling all over your constitutional rights by making that an appointed position.”
Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring had the last word during the public hearing, agreeing with those who were concerned about a constitutional right being taken away. “If you give it up, you may not get it back, so you have to think of it carefully if you decide to go that route,” he said. “I am opposed myself, just to let you know where I stand. You’re welcome to call me and convince me that we should hire; please try to. Your only other option (to overturn a board decision to turn the position into an appointed position) would be to ask for a referendum. It would be at a general election and then the whole electorate vote on it.”
The board will now take what was said at the public hearing and other feedback from their constituents before making a final vote on the issue at an upcoming meeting.
