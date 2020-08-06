Resignations won’t be made public

It turns out all the North Branch Council’s debate about waiving attorney-client privilege during their July 28 meeting was for naught.
At that meeting, the council approved by a 3-2 split vote to waive their attorney-client privilege in order to make available to the public two resignation letters from former City Attorney Patrick Doran. In so doing, the council instructed acting City Attorney Dave Anderson to prepare redacted versions of the letters in order to protect any private data pertaining to city employees that are contained within the letters. Those redacted versions were then supposed to be made available to the general public.
Following the meeting, the Isanti-Chisago County Star sent a Freedom of Information Act public data request to obtain copies of the redacted letters. That request, however, has since been denied by Anderson.
“It has been determined that all data contained within the letters are considered non-public personnel data pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13.43,” stated Anderson in an email response to the Star’s request. “And so state law expressly prohibits their release.”
