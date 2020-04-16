Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution, along with volunteer help from other community organizations, will distribute food provided by CSFD at the Isanti County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 21, from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. - or until food runs out.
It is requested for participants not to enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1:00 p.m. and do not park on Hwy 95 and wait.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process will be a little different. Those that have not received food in the last two months, CSFD will accept only Isanti County residents and some residents from towns attached to Isanti County (call 612-402-6100 to see who qualifies).
People will be registered while are in their car and the food will be placed in the trunk or the hatch back vehicles only. Also please have no more than two families or individuals per car. for those who have not yet registered in 2020, please be prepared to show a picture ID and two current utility bills.
