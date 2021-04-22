Rising costs, fundraising struggles force changes to North Branch Veterans Memorial

The road to creating a veterans memorial for North Branch has been long, and like many journeys taken through 2020, it has gotten a little rocky.
According to Christine Larson, president and executive director of the North Branch Beautification Association, the design for the memorial adopted and advertised in recent years needs to be changed.
“We ran into a snag with the build,” she said. “Rising costs for materials and labor were incredibly high and well over what was initially budgeted for.”
Those increases, along with the difficulty of fundraising during the pandemic, have led to an overhaul of the project.
WHERE THE JOURNEY BEGAN
Since 2015, plans for a memorial have been developed by a Veterans Memorial Committee made up of representatives from the North Branch Beautification Association, North Branch VFW, American Legion, Citizens Supporting Our Armed Forces (CSOAF), the school district and city staff.
Early on, the school district donated land on the east side of Grand Avenue in the oak grove between the tennis courts and softball diamond. The site is near parking lots, lighting, and would receive foot traffic from local residents and visitors attending sporting events.
The district’s design firm, ATS&R, donated hours of time to create a tentative design featuring a large, suspended metal ring with cutouts of names that would be shadowed onto the walkway by sunlight. The design also included three flagpoles for the U.S., Minnesota and POW flags, a granite wall, benches and stylized light poles.
The public was given the opportunity to sponsor benches, purchase engraved brick pavers to honor a veteran or contribute to a Wall of Support.
CHANGES ALONG THE ROAD
As of Feb. 1, approximately $83,000 had been secured through fundraising efforts, Larson said, toward the original ATS&R-designed plan.
But the committee experienced sticker shock when the cost to produce just the large metal ring, not including all other parts of the project, came in around $100,000.
“We are not adding a ring,” Larson announced. “We initially wanted to stay within $200,000 for the entire project.”
Aspects of the original plan being kept include pedestals honoring military branches, memorial benches, flags, entrance signage, lighting and security cameras.
The original plan also included a granite wall with names of high-level donors, which will be retained, but instead of brick pavers on the ground to honor veterans, their names will be elevated to the granite wall.
“We will include additional features in replacement of the ring,” Larson said, “and some added sponsorship opportunities.”
The memorial committee will meet virtually on April 26, and once the redesign has been finalized, the group plans to release a professional video about the project and what sponsorship opportunities are available.
Those interested in becoming involved in the project are invited to become a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee by emailing BeautificationNB@gmail.com or message on Facebook page “North Branch Beautification Association, Inc.”
OWNERSHIP ALSO TO CHANGE
The road to the veterans memorial has taken another turn in recent weeks as the ownership and responsibility for upkeep of the future memorial has to be changed upon the project’s completion.
Throughout its planning efforts, the Veterans Memorial Committee worked under the assumption North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) would own and maintain the finished memorial. Recently, NBAPS was informed through its attorney that the district cannot use public school funding to pay for insurance on and maintenance of the memorial.
As an alternative, the memorial committee asked the North Branch City Council at its March 23 meeting to accept the donation of the veterans memorial once it’s constructed. The council voted unanimously to approve the plan.
STIPULATIONS OF NEW OWNERSHIP
In a memo from the memorial committee to the council, the committee said it believes maintenance of the site will be minimal.
The school district has confirmed it will mow the grass around the memorial as part of its normal groundskeeping. The committee believed there would be little need for snow removal in winter due to less public usage.
According to the memo, the school district will provide electricity to the site without cost, and local veterans groups plan to cover the cost of replacing flags as needed. Seasonal plantings will likely be donated, and repairs to the structure could be covered by additional fundraising.
The city of North Branch would have to add the memorial to its existing insurance plan – the cost dependent on the final insurable value of the structure – with likely only a small increase or none at all.
With these recent changes, the end of the journey to finishing the project seems closer than ever.
“We are looking forward to completing this as soon as possible,” Larson said, “but are being diligent and thoughtful with our process to ensure that this design is the most unique in the area and truly resembles and honors our servicemen and women.”
