Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held on Saturday, May 16 at New Hope Community Church - Isanti Campus at 114 Dahlin Ave, Isanti, from 9-11 a.m.
In order to follow proper social distancing, this will be a drive-up distribution only. Participants will not have to get out of their vehicle and they do not need boxes or totes.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. time tickets will be distributed so that when participants return at the time on their ticket they can simply drive through and pay for their share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer.
Our volunteers will then place each person’s share(already boxed)in their vehicle.
Anyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements.
More information can be found on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
