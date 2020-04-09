Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held on Saturday, April 18, at New Hope Community Church - Isanti Campus, located at 114 Dahlin Ave, Isanti, MN from 9-11:00.
This will be a drive-up distribution only. People do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30, we will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share.
Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share(already boxed)in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome!
Look for us on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every 3rd Saturday of the month. Any questions contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
