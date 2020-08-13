A tire that fell off a vehicle while it was in motion on Highway 95 caused a motorcycle to crash and another car to sustain windshield damage, sending three victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the temporary closure of the highway.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 1994 Dodge Ram, driven by 22-year-old Christopher Matthew Kennedy of North Branch, was traveling westbound on Highway 95 near Cedar Crest Trail NE at approximately 3:47 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, when the rear driver-side tire came off and started rolling into the eastbound lane.
At the same time, a 2003 Harley-Davidson, driven by 63-year-old Jeffrey John Zurek of Isanti was traveling eastbound, causing Zurek to try and avoid the tire, which resulted in the motorcycle to drop and ejecting both Zurek and his passenger, 50-year-old Alyson Christine Zurek of Isanti, into the ditch.
In addition, lug nuts from the Ram ended up going through the windshield of a 2013 Dodge Journey also traveling eastbound, and striking 36-year-old Katie Marie Olsen of North Branch.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for her, the lug nuts struck Olsen in the face, requiring surgery on her eye socket, cheek bone and jaw. It also states her jaw is wired shut and she may need future surgeries.
Both Olsen and Jeffrey Zurek were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life threatening injuries. Alyson Zurek was transported to Cambridge Medical Center, also with non-life threatening injuries. Kennedy also received non-life threatening injuries, but was treated at the scene and did not need to be transported to a medical facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.